Joining KVI Saturday Schedule

The weekly paranormal show "U.S. PHENOMENON," hosted by MARIO MAGAÑA, will begin airing on SINCLAIR News-Talk KVI-A/SEATTLE on SATURDAY nights at 10p (ET) beginning this weekend (7/3). The show also airs WEDNESDAYS and SUNDAYS on CITY OF OCEAN SHORES LPFM KOSW-LP/OCEAN SHORES, WA on WASHINGTON's PACIFIC Coast.

KVI PD RICK VAN CISE said, “We are excited to welcome MARIO and U. S. PHENOMENON to KVI’s weekend line-up! It is a natural segue from ART BELL’s popular 'SOMEWHERE IN TIME,' now giving KVI’s SATURDAY night listeners five hours of entertaining exploration into all things weird and unexplained.”

Find out more here.

« see more Net News