Funding for the future

The NASHVILLE-based LEADERSHIP MUSIC organization has exceeded its $1 million fundraising goal, set after former SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman JOE GALANTE, established an endowment for the program in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/26).

GALANTE, one of the 12 founders of LEADERSHIP MUSIC, established the group’s first endowment in its 32-year history, the JOE GALANTE LEADERSHIP MUSIC Preservation Fund. His initial gift of $500,000 had the potential to become a $1 million endowment as a result of his offer to match dollar-for-dollar contributions up to $250,000. The fund’s co-chairs, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE CEO MIKE DUNGAN and artist AMY GRANT, announced TODAY (7/1) that the goal had been met and exceeded.

In a letter to alumni, DUNGAN and GRANT wrote, “We did it! Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the LEADERSHIP MUSIC family, including our annual corporate donors and friends of JOE, we not only met the challenge but exceeded it! We were honored to chair this extraordinary effort for the past few months, and thrilled this endowment … will help ensure that this organization, that means so much to us, will remain financially strong and viable in the years to come.”

Founded in 1989, LEADERSHIP MUSIC is a nationwide non-profit educational organization providing programs designed to further communications and understanding among facets of the entertainment business and to assist established leaders in their roles as decision makers. The eight-month program explores how all elements of the industry operate, individually and cooperatively from record labels, artist management, music production, songwriting, music publishing, media, new technology, marketing and more.

« see more Net News