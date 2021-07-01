Frank SKI

COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA AM drive's FRANK SKI will host an on-air Town Hall concerning increased crime in and around ATLANTA on TUESDAY (7/6). It will take place from 8:50a -10a (ET).

Panelists will include ATLANTA Police Chief RODNEY BRYANT, GWINNETT COUNTY Sheriff KEYBO TAYLOR, FULTON COUNTY Sheriff PAT LABAT, and DEKALB COUNTY Sheriff MELODY MADDOX. SKI will also take phone calls from listeners about the issues affecting their communities.

SKI said, "The pandemic and economic downturn have drastically affected our community, which is why we need to have an honest conversation with our law enforcement leaders so that we may work together to address these issues head-on and move forward with a better understanding.”

For more information, check here.

