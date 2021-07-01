The Weeknd To Star In New HBO Series

THE WEEKND is crossing over to the land of television again and is set to star in and co-write a cult drama for HBO with EUPHORIA creator SAM LEVINSON. The series, THE IDOL, will follow a female pop singer who sparks a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner who doubles as a leader of a secret cult. The news was first reported by VARIETY on TUESDAY, (6/29). THE WEEKND will also Executive Produce the Project.

The "Blinding Lights" singer previously starred in the SAFDIE BROTHERS critically acclaimed 2019 film UNCUT GUMS. The GRAMMY-winning superstar also found himself in the writer's room of the TBS animated comedy AMERICAN DAD in MAY 2020, when he co-wrote an episode titled "A Starboy Is Born" alongside AMERICAN DAD and ROBOT CHICKEN writer JOEL HURWITZ.

BILLBOARD has the full story here.

