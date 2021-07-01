'Uforia Live' Returns July 8th

UNIVISION's UFORIA LIVE Music Series will return to PUERTO RICO JULY 8th at 8p (ET)/5p (PT). The series will welcome some of Latin music's biggest superstars back to LA ISLA DEL ENCANTO, with special performances by PRINCE ROYCE, ZION Y LENNOX and JUSTIN QUILES. UFORIA LIVE, created in 2020, is an extension of UNIVISION's UFORIA brand, which includes the UFORIA HANGOUT SESSIONS, the popular weekly digital livestream series of unfiltered and intimate at-home experiences with Latin music's biggest stars and the UFORIA MUSIC SERIES.

Performances will be streamed via UFORIAMUSIC.COM, UFORIA's social media platforms and select UFORIA radio station social media accounts.

