IHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA is bringing back 96 ROCK, with the legendary station returning digitally after a 15-year hiatus. 96 ROCK can now be heard nationwide via the iHEARTRADIO app as well as, 96rock.com, iHeartRadio.com and smart speakers everywhere.

The station will be streaming a wide variety of classic rock, including AC/DC, DEF LEPPARD, AEROSMITH, LED ZEPPELIN and METALLICA, among others. The station will also feature some of the voices that have contributed to making 96 ROCK a legendary station in the ATLANTA market, including LARRY WACHS, TIM RHODES and WILLARD. L

iHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA President DREW LAUTER commented, “Righting a wrong has never felt better… You’re welcome. 96 ROCK was an iconic rock station in ATLANTA for decades, serving the community with some of the best rock and roll ever recorded. I’m thrilled that listeners nationwide can now experience this station again anytime and anyplace.

Added iHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA SVP Programming MEG STEVENS, “96 ROCK is a legendary brand. Multiple generations grew up with 96 ROCK in their lives and it was a staple of the ATLANTA community. Having it back will allow new generations to enjoy the station on a digital platform while allowing us to engage the audience in new cutting edge ways.”

