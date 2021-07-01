Agua Caliente's The Show Back In Business

AGUA CALIENTE RESORT CASINO SPA PALM SPRINGS announced its "The Summer Is On Concert Series," one of the first post-COVID live concert series to be unveiled in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA. The concerts at THE SHOW feature, among others, award-winning rock band STYX (9/18); PAT BENATAR with NEIL GIRALDO (9/4), TV star KEVIN JAMES (7/31) and TOWER OF POWER with AVERAGE WHITE BAND (9/11).

AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS VP Marketing DARREL KAMMEYER, commented, “From JO KOY and KEVIN JAMES to STYX and PAT BENATAR, our summer concert series has a little something for everyone. THE SHOW has been quiet for far too long, and we thrilled to offer audiences a normal night out to catch top-notch standup comedy and hear hits from some of their favorite music artists.”

Previously announced shows in series include THE BEATLES tribute THE FAB FOUR (7/10), "LONG ISLAND Medium" THERESA CAPUTO (7/24), comedian JO KOY on (8/5, 6, 7 all sold out), EAGLES tribute HOTEL CALIFORNIA (8/14), MEXICAN rock legends CAIFANES (9/3), and "The CARBONARO EFFECT" star MICHAEL CARBONARO (9/25).

Fans with tickets to the previously announced 2020 shows are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend the new date, you will be able to request a refund. For more information, visit hotwatercasino/theshowinformation or contact your point of purchase.

