A new podcast from BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP TAMPA promotes tourism in the TAMPA BAY area. "EXPERIENCE TAMPA BAY IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS" is hosted by Classic Hits WRBQ (Q105)/TAMPA's ROXANNE WILDER and GENO KNIGHT.

“BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP TAMPA is thrilled to present this brand-new podcast to serve our community,” said OM TRAVIS DAILY. “Not only is it informative but it is also entertaining with the help of our all-star local talent.”

Episodes will post THURSDAYS at 10a.

