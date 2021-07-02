-
Beasley/Tampa Launches Tampa Bay Tourism Podcast
A new podcast from BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP TAMPA promotes tourism in the TAMPA BAY area. "EXPERIENCE TAMPA BAY IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS" is hosted by Classic Hits WRBQ (Q105)/TAMPA's ROXANNE WILDER and GENO KNIGHT.
“BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP TAMPA is thrilled to present this brand-new podcast to serve our community,” said OM TRAVIS DAILY. “Not only is it informative but it is also entertaining with the help of our all-star local talent.”
Episodes will post THURSDAYS at 10a.