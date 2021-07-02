Change In Indiana

PURDUE UNIVERSITY is selling News-Talk WBAA-A and Classical-News-Talk WBAA-F/WEST LAFAYETTE, IN to METROPOLITAN INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC MEDIA, the operator of News-Talk WFYI-F and PBS affiliate WFYI-TV/INDIANAPOLIS, the school announced THURSDAY (7/2). The deal has yet to appear in the FCC database and must be approved by PURDUE's Board of Trustees at its JULY 7th meeting; MIPM is expected to take over operations around OCTOBER 1st.

“Like we’ve seen done at many other higher education institutions, PURDUE UNIVERSITY has been looking for a public radio partner to lead WBAA toward its next 100 years in Greater LAFAYETTE,” said PURDUE SVP/Marketing and Communications R. ETHAN BRADEN. “WFYI is a strong public broadcasting entity, well-known and respected throughout INDIANA, and we believe this agreement represents enhanced opportunities for our students, it preserves the experience that listeners enjoy today, and it extends WBAA’s reach and public service offerings.”

“We are so pleased to work with OURDUE UNIVERSITY -- a world-class research institution -- on preserving its public service mission through WBAA,” said MIPM Pres./CEO GREG PETROWICH. “Through this agreement, we will strengthen and build on WBAA’s commitment to listeners and the communities served by WFYI and WBAA.”

Call letters and programming are expected to be maintained after the change in operators.

Michigan FM, Translator Donated

In filings that appeared in the FCC database, PLONTA BROADCASTING INC. is donating Southern Gospel WCTP (CHRISTIAN RADIO 88.5)/GAGETOWN, MI and W286CI/SAGINAW, MI to SMILE FM in a transaction styled as a $25,000 donation to LIFE IN CHRIST CHURCH.

PHAM RADIO COMMUNICATION LLC has applied for an STA to operate KLIV-A/SAN JOSE from the site of KVVN-A/SANTA CLARA, CA, where it has a construction permit to move.

And the merger of VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO and VERMONT PBS has closed. Stations involved in the merger include News-Talk WVPS/BURLINGTON, VT (with translators W231BQ/MONTPELIER, VTl W234BD/BOLTON, VT; and W258BJ/ISLAND POND, VT; WRVT and W256CW/RUTLAND, VT (with translator W258AW/MIDDLEBURY, VT); WBTN-F/BENNINGTON, VT; WVBA/BRATTLEBORO, VT, WVPA/ST. JOHNSBURY, CT; and WVPR/WINDSOR, VT (with translators W223AV/MANCHESTER, VT; W227CA/RUPERT, VT; and W258AZ/NEWBURY, VT). Classical WNCH/NORWICH, VT (with translators W272AU and W280CS/HANOVER, NH, W295AL/WOODSTOCK, VT, and W295AU/MANCHESTER, VT); WOXM/MIDDLEBURY, VT; WOXR/SCHUYLER FALLS, NY (with translator W233BD/BURLINGTON, VT); WVNK/MANCHESTER, VT; WVTI/BRIGHTON, VT; WVTQ/SUNDERLAND, VT (with translator W266AK/RUPERT, VT)l and WVXR/RANDOLPH, VT; and PBS affiliates WETK-TV/BURLINGTON, VT; WVER-TV/RUTLAND, VT; WVTB-TV/ST. JOHNSBURY, VT; and WVTA-TV/WINDSOR, VT and translators in BRATTLEBORO, WILLIAMSTOWN, MANCHESTER, and POWNAL, VT.

