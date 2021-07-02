Three Mainstays Dropped

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk KPBS-F/SAN DIEGO is dropping three major public radio shows in a revamp of its lineup that the station says reflects its intent "to invest in programming to appeal to a younger, more diverse audience and meet listeners on the platforms they use."

Dropped from the schedule are NPR and WHYY/PHILADELPHIA's "FRESH AIR," and WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK's "RADIOLAB" and "ON THE MEDIA," and incoming will be NPR's "CODE SWITCH" and "LIFE KIT." The station is telling fans of the three shows being dropped that the programs remain available as podcasts.

Expressing gratitude to "FRESH AIR" host TERRY GROSS, Interim Associate GM JOHN DECKER said, “We recognize the show is a public radio institution, and served our audience well for many many years, and we’ll always appreciate and acknowledge that contribution. ‘FRESH AIR’ is one of the top downloaded podcasts, so we are confident our listeners will still be able to easily find and listen to the show, even though it’s no longer going to be on our on-air signal." DECKER pointed to listening habit changes in the pandemic for the changes, which he called "an effort to redistribute some of our programming funds and time slots in support of our needs in the podcast and digital content area. For the fans that are disappointed, I hope they still listen to the podcasts of these great programs.”

