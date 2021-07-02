Dolby Atmos Tracks To Apple Music And Tidal

DISTROKID will begin delivering songs mixed in DOLBY ATMOS to APPLE MUSIC and TIDAL. The company notes this new capability will allow millions of indie artists and labels using DISTROKID to have a platform for sharing audio experiences with fans around the world.

“At DISTROKID we always want our members to be able to take advantage of the latest advances in audio technology,” said Founder/CEO PHILIP KAPLAN. “DOLBY ATMOS tracks sound great and represent a transformational new way to listen to music. We’re super excited to deliver DOLBY ATMOS tracks to APPLE MUSIC and TIDAL on behalf of indie artists around the world."





« see more Net News