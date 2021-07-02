-
WUSL (Power 99)/Philadelphia's 'Rise + Grind On The Road' To Promote Black Owned Businesses
-
iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & N' R&B WUSL (POWER 99)/PHILADELPHIA has begun a series of five live “RISE + GRIND ON THE ROAD” broadcasts in PHILADELPHIA. The purpose is to promote local Black owned businesses and community-based organizations.
The effort is in partnership with MAYFAIR IMPORTS. The ‘RISE + GRIND MORNING” co-hosts MIKEY DREDD, ROXY ROMEO, and MUTHA KNOWS kicked off the tour last month (JUNE) at JUICE BY B.
SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “We want to shine a light on some extraordinary-owned businesses. We also want to highlight community organizations offering positive activities for youth and resources for our community.”
Schedule:
JULY 16th
CANCER Who? 6-10a (ET)
3400 Richmond St.
JULY 31st
KELLY POOL in FAIRMOUNT PARK 2-5p (ET)
4231 Lansdowne Dr.
AUGUST 6th
MAYFAIR IMPORTS 6-10a (ET)
6900 Frankford Ave.
AUGUST 13th
AMALGAM COMICS & COFFEE 6-10a (ET)
2578 Frankford Ave.
AUGUST 27th
LENFEST CENTER 6-10a (ET)
3890 N 10th St.