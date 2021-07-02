Philadelphia

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop & N' R&B WUSL (POWER 99)/PHILADELPHIA has begun a series of five live “RISE + GRIND ON THE ROAD” broadcasts in PHILADELPHIA. The purpose is to promote local Black owned businesses and community-based organizations.

The effort is in partnership with MAYFAIR IMPORTS. The ‘RISE + GRIND MORNING” co-hosts MIKEY DREDD, ROXY ROMEO, and MUTHA KNOWS kicked off the tour last month (JUNE) at JUICE BY B.

SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “We want to shine a light on some extraordinary-owned businesses. We also want to highlight community organizations offering positive activities for youth and resources for our community.”

Schedule:

JULY 16th

CANCER Who? 6-10a (ET)

3400 Richmond St.

JULY 31st

KELLY POOL in FAIRMOUNT PARK 2-5p (ET)

4231 Lansdowne Dr.

AUGUST 6th

MAYFAIR IMPORTS 6-10a (ET)

6900 Frankford Ave.

AUGUST 13th

AMALGAM COMICS & COFFEE 6-10a (ET)

2578 Frankford Ave.

AUGUST 27th

LENFEST CENTER 6-10a (ET)

3890 N 10th St.

