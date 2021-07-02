Jones Enters Plea

Former MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WWQM (Q106)/MADISON, WI morning co-host JACKSON JONES (real name MATTHEW B. JONES) pleaded not guilty in court on WEDNESDAY (6/30) on 10 possession of child pornography felony charges, according to TV station WMTV and other local media reports.

JONES was arrested in FEBRUARY on allegations of child pornography possession after police received a tip that spawned an investigation (NET NEWS 2/18). He was later released on a signature bond. In APRIL, he was charged in DANE COUNTY Circuit Court with nine more counts of possession of child pornography (NET NEWS 4/9).

According to WMTV, local police served a subpoena to investigate a TUMBLR account, and were able to trace it to two addresses. One is JONES' home address, the other is that of Q106. "In FEBRUARY, TUMBR INC. delivered to MT. HOREB POLICE DEPT. over 1,200 images, nearly 50 conversations, and approximately 350 posts related to the account. Among the images was the one connected to the original tip, and involved a nude, young girl in an explicit pose," WMTV reports.





« see more Net News