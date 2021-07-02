Peyton Adams

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING AC WDKB (94.9 WDKB)/DeKALB, IL welcomes PEYTON ADAMS back to the team. She’s signed on for middays, and begins on MONDAY (7/12). ADAMS’ previous stint ran from 2012 to 2014.

Station Brand Mgr. SHAWN LOWE said, “PEYTON is thrilled to return to the DeKALB area, and excited to get back to a station and a company that truly feels like home to her. She also can’t wait to reconnect with the community. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience and is excited to share what she’s acquired along the way with everyone.”

Her radio journey has taken her to stops throughout ILLINOIS, including SPRINGFIELD, DECATUR, DeKALB, and most recently, CHICAGO.

