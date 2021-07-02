-
KPTT (95.7 The Party)/Denver MD/Morning Man David 'Deuce' Jacobson And Morning Show Exit
iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KPTT (95.7 THE PARTY)/DENVER MD/morning host DAVID "DEUCE" JACOBSON has left the building after over 10 years at the station. In its entirety, THE PARTY MORNING SHOW WITH DEUCE, NINA & DUBZ exits. No word on who will be succeeding them.
It's been quite a week for JACOBSON. Earlier this week, JACOBSON and his wife, RACQUEL, announced via social media that they were divorcing. Today (7/2) On FACEBOOK, JACOBSON quipped, "If anything happens to the dog, I'm writing a Country album."
You can reach JACOBSON at (303) 862-1682 or djacobson28@yahoo.com.