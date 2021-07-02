Class Of 2021 Announced (Photo: Yavdat/Shutterstock.com

THE ACADEMY is gearing up for next year's awards with the announcement of their new 2021 members. Among those to be honored are JANET JACKSON, HER and ANDRA DAY. This year, THE ACADEMY's class speaks to the organization's goals for inclusion and diversity, with 46 percent of inductees identifying as women, as well as 39 percent being people of color. This years OSCAR Ceremony is scheduled for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27th, 2022.

The news came from an INSTAGRAM post on MTV NEWS. Other inductees include RobertPattinson, LaverneCox, HenryGolding, IssaRae, StevenYeun, VanessaKirby, and JurneeSmollett.

