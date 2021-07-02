McCollum

Congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE artist PARKER McCOLLUM, who got engaged to girlfriend HALLIE RAY LIGHT. He shared the news on INSTAGRAM last night (7/1), writing, simply, “She said yes!” LIGHT posted a photo of McCOLLUM down on one knee, writing, “I get to spend forever loving the man of my dreams! GOD’s timing is everything & more. I love you fiancé. Cheers to forever.”

Numerous other country stars, offered messages of congratulations on McCOLLUM’s post, including DIERKS BENTLEY, MORGAN WALLEN, JAKE OWEN, CHASE BRYANT, JON LANGSTON, TRAVIS DENNING and RUNAWAY JUNE.

