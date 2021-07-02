Rucker's 9x platinum single

Although no Country albums were certified by the RIAA in JUNE, a tremendous number of Country singles earned gold and platinum certifications. They included 13 for DIERKS BENTLEY, 10 for LUKE BRYAN and GEORGE STRAIT, nine each for ERIC CHURCH, DARIUS RUCKER and CHRIS STAPLETON, eight for LITTLE BIG TOWN and seven for KEITH URBAN. All of those are UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE artists.

RUCKER’s “Wagon Wheel” was certified nine times platinum, BRYAN’s “Country Girl (Shake it For Me)” went 7x platinum, while CHURCH’s “Springsteen” went 6x platinum and URBAN’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” went 5x platinum. LITTLE CIG TOWN’s “Pontoon” went quadruple platinum, and the band earned additional multi-platinum certifications for “Better Man” (2x) and “Boondocks” (2x). SAM HUNT earned quadruple platinum status for “House Party” and triple platinum for “Make You Miss Me.”

The month’s other multi-platinum singles included: MORGAN WALLEN’s “Whiskey Glasses” (5x platinum), “Chasin’ You” (3x) and “Up Down” (3x). STAPLETON’s “Broken Halos,” URBAN’s “The Fighter” and KIP MOORE’S “Somethin’ Bout A Truck” went triple platinum, along with BRYAN’s “Strip It Down” and “Huntin’ Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day.” BROTHERS OSBORNE’s “Stay A Little Longer” earned double platinum status, as did STAPLETON’s “Parachute,” DEANA CARTER’s “Strawberry Wine,” BRYAN’s “Knockin’ Boots,” URBAN’s “Cop Car,” CHURCH’s “Homeboy” and “Give Me Back My Hometown,” STRAIT’s “Amarillo By Morning” and “I Cross My Heart,” and BENTLEY’s “I Hold On,” “Somewhere On A Beach” and “What Was I Thinkin’.”

Here are the month's additional platinum-certified singles:

KELSEA BALLERINI: Hole In The Bottle

CHRIS STAPLETON: Whiskey And You, Traveller and Starting Over

GARY ALLAN: Right Where I Need To Be

DARIUS RUCKER: For The First Time, Come Back Song, This, It Won't Be Like This For Long, and Don't Think I Don't Think About it

DAVID LEE MURPHY: Dust On The Bottle and Out With A Bang

DIERKS BENTLEY: Woman, Amen; Am I The Only One; Black; Sideways; and Come A Little Closer

ERIC CHURCH: Hell On The Heart, Desperate Man and Some Of It

GEORGE STRAIT: All My Ex's Live In Texas, Here For A Good Time and You Look So Good In Love

JON PARDI: Ain't Always the Cowboy

JORDAN DAVIS: Slow Dance In A Parking Lot

KEITH URBAN: Wasted Time

KIP MOORE: Beer Money

REBA McENTIRE: Consider Me Gone

LITTLE BIG TOWN: Day Drinking and Little White Church

LUKE BRYAN: Fast and What Makes You Country

SAM HUNT: Hard To Forget

SHANIA TWAIN: For Ever And For Always





These are June’s Gold singles:

MORGAN WALLEN If I Know Me and Little Rain

BROTHERS OSBORNE: I Don't Remember Me Before You and 21 Summer

CHRIS STAPLETON: More Of You, I Was Wrong Might As Well Get Stoned and Either Way

GEORGE STRAIT: The Cowboy Rides Away

DARIUS RUCKER: History In The Making, Beers & Sunshine and Homegrown Honey

DIERKS BENTLEY: Tip It On Back, Settle For A Slow Down, Every Mile A Memory, I Wanna Make You Close Your Eyes and Riser

ERIC CHURCH: How 'Bout You, Monsters and Hell Of A View

GEORGE STRAIT: The Cowboy Rides Away, She Let Herself Go, Heartland, I Just Want To Dance With You and Blue Clear Sky

JON PARDI: What I Can't Put Down and When I've Been Drinkin'

JORDAN DAVIS: Almost Maybes

KEITH URBAN We Were, God Whispered Your Name and One Too Many (with P!NK)

KIP MOORE: I'm To Blame, She's Mine and More Girls Like You

LAUREN ALAINA: Road Less Traveled, Getting Good, Like My Mother Does and Doin' Fine

LITTLE BIG TOWN: Your Side Of The Bed, Life In A Northen Town and When Someone Stops Loving You

LUKE BRYAN: Country Man, Muckalee Creek Water, Buzzkill and Down To One

SAM HUNT: Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's

SHANIA TWAIN: I'm Gonna Getcha Good!

DYLAN SCOTT: Nobody

See all of the month’s certifications here.





