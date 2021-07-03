Monte & Avery Lipman At Montclair H.S.

REPUBLIC RECORDS Co-Founder/CEO MONTE LIPMAN and Co-Founder, Pres. & COO AVERY LIPMAN were recently graduation commencement speakers at their alma mater, MONTCLAIR HIGH SCHOOL in MONTCLAIR, NJ. The LIPMANS took the opportunity to give back to the community and the school with their speech to the graduating class.

Included in the 2021 graduating class at MONTCLAIR HIGH SCHOOL was STELLA GUZIK, daughter of ONErpm/NEW YORK Head JOE GUZIK.

L-R: Monte Lipman, Stella Guzik, Joe Guzik, Thomas Guzik, Ben Guzik, Aleta Guzik, Avery Lipman

