Chico Suave

A great employment opportunity in the nation's southwest awaits the right candidate. Our friend CARLOS DURAN, PD and one half of the CARLOS + KIKI IN THE MORNING show at CUMULUS Top 40 KOBQ (93.3 THE Q)/ALBUQUERQUE told ALL ACCESS, "I’m still searching for THE Q’s next superstar PM drive personality in beautiful ALBUQUERQUE!" The opening was created following the move of afternoon host CHICO SUAVE to weekends.

The position may also include APD/MD duties. The job posting reads in part, "Our ideal candidate should be someone that creates original on-air/online content, not because you have to, but because that's who you are! This position requires the ability to naturally engage with the CHR audience on-air, on social and in person." You can read more and apply here. CUMULUS MEDIA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

« see more Net News