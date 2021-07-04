Looking For You!

Hey 'slugger'! A great gig awaits you at ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WDJX (99.7 DJX)/LOUISVILLE, KY.

CHR Format Captain and PD BEN DAVIS told ALL ACCESS, "SARAH JORDAN will be transitioning away from her role as Director of Marketing and Promotions, and we are looking for someone to step into this key position."

The description on the ALPHA MEDIA CAREERS portal reads in part, "This person is responsible for coordinating, managing, and executing all station brand engagement activity on-air, online, or on-site. In addition, they will work with the Content Team on the ideation, implementation, execution, and follow-through of station promotions."

There's a lot involved with this opportunity. Learn more and apply here.

