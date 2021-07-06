Stefani & Shelton (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

BLAKE SHELTON and GWEN STEFANI tied the knot on SATURDAY, JULY 3rd, reportedly at a chapel on the grounds of SHELTON’s home in TISHOMINGO, OK. The couple got engaged last fall after five years of dating (NET NEWS 10/27/20).

STEFANI took to INSTAGRAM MONDAY night (7/5) with multiple posts showing photos from their wedding and reception, and her VERA WANG dress. She captioned one, "Dreams do come true! @blakeshelton, I love you." SHELTON re-posted one set of photos on his own INSTAGRAM account.

