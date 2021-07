The Final IPO Aired On The 4th Of July

BROADWAY MEDIA Alternative KXRK (X96)/SALT LAKE CITY's INITAL PUBLIC OFFERING (I.P.O.) new music show aired its final episode on SUNDAY (7/4).

The one-hour new music show on X96 was hosted by APD/MD COREY O'BRIEN on SUNDAY nights at 9p.

