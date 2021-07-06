Adds 4 New Team Members

The team at KILLER BEE MARKETING, which primarily serves Contemporary Christian Radio, is growing its team and services.

JOHN OWENS, the CEO of FRAME VOYAGER, will serve as Videographer & Coach. His areas of expertise include videography, YOUTUBE, storytelling, and marketing.

DAVID BASYE will be serving as Creative Designer. From graphic design, sketching and problem-solving, his creativity will help clients.

HANNAH CONKLIN, Social Media Manager & Creative, will work alongside OLIVIA YETMAN to provide social media services. She will use graphic skills and the ability to connect and encourage people on social media.

SHARAH CANFIELD's graphic design skills will help the KBM clients in the Christian radio industry. She will create print designs (e.g., booklets, brochures, flyers, etc.), digital graphics, billboards, and more.

