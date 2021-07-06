-
Britney Spears' Manager Resigns, Citing Her Desire To Retire
July 6, 2021 at 6:53 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
DEADLINE.COM is reporting that longtime BRITNEY SPEARS manager LARRY RUDOLPH, has resigned as more controversy swirls over the pop singer’s restrictive conservatorship.
“It has been over 2 1/2 years since BRITNEY and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” RUDOLPH wrote in a letter MONDAY sent to SPEARS’ co-conservators JAMIE SPEARS and the court-appointed JODI MONTGOMERY. “Earlier today, I became aware that BRITNEY had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”
He added, “As her manager, I believe it is in BRITNEY’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”