DEADLINE.COM is reporting that longtime BRITNEY SPEARS manager LARRY RUDOLPH, has resigned as more controversy swirls over the pop singer’s restrictive conservatorship.

“It has been over 2 1/2 years since BRITNEY and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” RUDOLPH wrote in a letter MONDAY sent to SPEARS’ co-conservators JAMIE SPEARS and the court-appointed JODI MONTGOMERY. “Earlier today, I became aware that BRITNEY had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

He added, “As her manager, I believe it is in BRITNEY’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

