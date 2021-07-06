Taylor Dickson Is Leaving WRRV

TOWNSQUARE Alternative WRRV-WRRB/POUGHKEEPSIE-HUDSON VALLEY, NY Brand Manager/afternooner TAYLOR DICKSON has resigned to pursue a new full-time opportunity in digital media at CLEARPLAN CONSULTING in WESTBOROUGH, MA.

Her last day on-air will be MONDAY, JULY 13th. She will remain with WRRV part-time to schedule music logs until her successor is found.

TAYLOR said, "It's been an incredible journey at TOWNSQUARE and I've worked with a lot of great people. It's rare people get to leave this industry on their own terms, and I'm grateful I get to. Looking forward to my new opportunity!"

Reach out to TAYLOR at taylordickson95@gmail.com.

