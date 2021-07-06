Stell (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

RECORDS NASHVILLE/ARISTA NASHVILLE's MATT STELL is teaming up with WHISKEY JAM to present "Frontline Fest," a festival to honor frontline workers on MONDAY, JULY 12th in NASHVILLE at 6p (CT) in the parking lot behind LOSERS. Frontline workers that present their work ID will be allowed to skip the line. The free, 21+ concert will feature performances from STELL along with TENILLE ARTS, HANNAH DASHER, ADAM DOLEAC, WALKER HAYES, COLLIN RAYE and SOUTHERLAND.

“What’s better than a WHISKEY JAM parking lot shindig with a fresh crop of badass Country artists on the rise along with a bona fide solid gold Country legend you ask? Well the answer is honoring our frontline healthcare workers while we throw all the way down," said STELL, whose aunt is a frontline worker. "Also, I get to play in COLLIN RAYE’s band and he’s gonna sing ‘Little Rock,’ hell yeah! I can’t think of a better time, honestly.”

“WHISKEY JAM is excited to team up with MATT and celebrate a return to live music in NASHVILLE," said WHISKEY JAM co-founder WARD GUENTHER. "This show is a small token of our appreciation for the tireless work over countless hours by all of our frontline workers.”

