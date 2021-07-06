Sold

WENDOLYNN TELLEZ is selling K231CZ/AUSTIN, TX to CHARLES CRAWFORD's 94.1 PARTNERSHIP for The primary station is ENCINO BROADCASTING Tejano KTXZ-A/WEST LAKE HILLS-AUSTIN, TX.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were SUTTON RADIOCASTING CORPORATION (WRBN/TOCCOA, GA, reduced power due to transmitter repair); BRISTOL BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. (WDXR-A/PADUCAH, KY, emergency long wire antenna while tower repairs are completed); FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (WFCH/CHARLESTON, SC, reduced power due to transmitter tube failure; KYFR-A/SHENANDOAH, IA, reduced power due to power module failure); VOICE FOR CHRIST MINISTRIES, INC. (KIAM-F/NENANA, AK, temporary operation at prior site site due to transmitter failure at current licensed site); WATERLOO MEDIA GROUP, L.P. (KLBJ-F/AUSTIN, TX, emergency use of KGSR auxiliary after antenna failure); W. LAWRENCE PATRICK, RECEIVER (KRCK-F/MECCA, CA, reduced power due to failed power supply); and INSPIRATION TIME, INC. (W256AL/NORTH EAST, PA, reduced power and reorientation of antenna to comply with fill-in requirements after changes to primary station's signal).

Requesting Silent STAs were SIGA BROADCASTING CORPORATION (K273CS/FORT WORTH, TX, lightning damage to transmission line) and SAND MOUNTAIN BROADCASTING SERVICE, INC. (W283CM/FORT PAYNE, AL, transmission equipment malfunction).

And ALPHA MEDIA LICENSEE LLC filed for an extension of its Silent STA for WPCO-A/COLUMBIA, SC due to a damaged transmission line and transmitter.

