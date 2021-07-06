Deal With Empire Media Group

Former AMERICAN MEDIA, INC. VP/Chief Content Officer DYLAN HOWARD's EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP has inked a multi-year distribution deal with PODCASTONE. The deal covers development of at least six limited series and eight weekly shows, with upcoming podcasts including a look at the British royal family, "THE FIRM: BLOOD, LIES, & ROYAL SUCCESSION"; a 12-part series on Scientology hosted by TONY ORTEGA; a series based on tabloid scandals, "MY FAVORITE SCANDAL"; and "YOU'RE FIRED," stories from celebrities about the times they were fired and how they came back.

"Partnering with the incredible team at PODCASTONE highlights the influence of our investigative reporting on the topics of HOLLYWOOD, entertainment, true crime, current affairs, and unsolved mysteries. We are delighted to bring decades of experience in storytelling to life with trusted reporting and innovative, fresh new programming concepts," said HOWARD. "This dynamic partnership will directly leverage the world-class reporting of our titles -- including RADARONLINE.COM, OKMAGAZINE.COM, FRONT PAGE DETECTIVES and THE ROYAL OBSERVER -- as well as our world-class editors and journalists to create the most authoritative programming in each category."

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "PODCASTONE is thrilled to build our relationship with the Empire Media Group team on their upcoming podcasts. DYLAN HOWARD and MELISSA CRONIN have a proven track record of success in the space, and we are proud to join forces on their exciting new slate of shows. The chance to create new consumer experiences together with some of the world's most admired brands is a tremendous opportunity. We're very proud to embark on this exciting venture with our new partner."

