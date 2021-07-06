New Home Of The Lions

With the club's former radio home, BELL MEDIA Sports CKST-A (TSN 1040)/VANCOUVER, flipping to Comedy earlier this year, the CFL's BC LIONS are returning to CORUS ENTERTAINMENT under a two year deal that puts game broadcasts on Traffic CHMJ-A (AM730)/VANCOUVER. BOB MARJANOVICH and GIULIO CARAVATTA return to call the games, with one-hour pre-game and post-game shows for all games; sister News-Talk CKNW-A (GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 980 CKNW), which aired LIONS games in 1988-2003, will air coach and player interviews, and the games will air on a network of stations across BRITISH COLUMBIA. The deal also includes promotional coverage on Alternative CFOX and Classic Rock CFMI (ROCK 101) as well as on TV's GLOBAL BC and BC1.

LIONS VP/Business GEORGE CHAYKA said, “Partnering with CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ensures our brand reach will continue to extend across the province on multiple platforms. With a network that includes the province’s most popular radio station in GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 980 CKNW and the ability to reach a large television audience on GLOBAL BC and BC1, we know our diehard fans will get their fix of LIONS football all season long.”

"CORUS ENTERTAINMENT is proud to be the new radio home for BC LIONS broadcasts,” added CORUS National Dir./Talk Radio LARRY GIFFORD. “The CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE is a great connector of sports fans across the country and we are thrilled to be the go-to destination for news and play-by-play updates for a team that represents our province so well.”

