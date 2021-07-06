Howard 'HK' Kessler

HOWARD "HK" KESSLER's "IN THE MIX WITH HK" is celebrating 10 years of syndication. IN THE MIX WITH HK, the Top 40 and Hot AC weekend mix show featuring HK remixes, mashups, throwbacks and artist interviews is heard on stations across the U.S and on GRAND CAYMAN island.

KESSLER commented, "A syndicated radio mix show is the perfect “mix” of all my passions. Don’t get me wrong, self-syndicating and making the show from scratch was not an easy road. But perseverance prevailed and I feel blessed to celebrate 10 years of airing IN THE MIX WITH HK. None of this would be possible without the great program directors, affiliates and listeners who believed in us from the beginning and who continue to get IN THE MIX WITH HK™ each and every weekend. Much love and a BIG THANKS to all of you."

The two-hour weekly show is syndicated by HK Productions, LLC. Get more information here or reach out to MARIE at marie@hkproductions.biz or (612) 819-3800.

