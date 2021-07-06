Danae Songy

SOUTHWESTERN ADVENTIST UNIVERSITY Contemporary Christian KJRN (88.3 The Journey)/KEENE, TX has promoted PD/Mornings DANAE SONGY to GM.



She'll continue as PD until a new one is hired, which will then free her up to represent the station in the community as well as fundraising.



She replaced MICHAEL AGEE who was hired as Dir./Strategic Initiatives at ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS/WASHINGTON DC (All Access story from 6/28).

SONGY shared, “It wasn’t on purpose, but as we know, God’s plans end up being better than ours. I don't take this opportunity lightly and would welcome prayers as I make this transition."

