Expanding Roster

After having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID-19, UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA is returning with its annual XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL for 2021. This year the event happens a little later with dates set for SEPTEMBER 17th-19th at WIGGINS PARK on the CAMDEN, NJ riverfront.

It was announced TODAY (7-6) the station has partnered with LIVE NATION to present TEDESCHI TRUCKS: FIRESIDE LIVE with special guest PIGEONS PLAYING PING PONG at BB&T PAVILION in CAMDEN, NJ, on SATURDAY, EVENING, SEPTEMBER 18th.

These two acts join already confirmed DAWES, LOS LOBOS, THE RECORD COMPANY, JADE BIRD, SHOVELS & ROPE, ANI DIFRANCO, STRAND OF OAKS, DEVON GILFILLIAN, NICOLE ATKINS, CORY HENRY, ADIA VICTORIA, CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM, SIERRA FERRELL, SOFÍA VALDÉS, MICHAELA ANNE, PAUL BEAUBRUN, LAKOU MIZIK and others.

Details about the XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL are located at the festival website.









