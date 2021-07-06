Mobile Site Is Now Live

The MEDIABASE Mobile Site is now live and will allow any mobile device that visits MEDIABASE.COM to be redirected to the new mobile experience. The site is still a work in progress, but the basic necessities based on user requests are in place.

A company statement said, "We cannot thank you enough for the support you've shown MEDIABASE over the years and could not have gotten here without your ongoing loyalty! Over 2,500 current radio affiliates and every major and independent record label trusts and relies on MEDIABASE for their music research. With an average station affiliation of over 13 years and counting, we’re thrilled to be celebrating our 35th anniversary this year."





« see more Net News