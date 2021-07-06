Inks Deal With Roblox

SONY MUSIC is partnering with kids' gaming phenomenon ROBLOX, which went public in MARCH after reaching a $45 Billion company valuation. The company's Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) rose to 43 million in MAY, and also just recently secured an eight-figure investment from WARNER MUSIC GROUP as part of a $520m funding round in JANUARY. It has also served as a large-scale virtual concert platform for superstar artists like LIL NAS X and ZARA LARSSON.

A joint statement said, "Under the agreement, ROBLOX and SONY MUSIC will work together to develop 'innovative music experiences for the ROBLOX community.' These opportunities will 'offer a range of new commercial opportunities for SONY MUSIC artists to reach new audiences and generate new revenue streams around virtual entertainment."

President, Global Digital Business and U.S. SALES, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, DENNIS KOOKER said, “SONY MUSIC artists have been at the forefront of engaging the millions of music fans in ROBLOX’s massive user community with forward-looking initiatives like LIL NAS X’s industry-first virtual performance on the platform, and ZARA LARSSON’s recent listening party event. With this new agreement, we look forward to expanding our successful partnership with the ROBLOX team to further unlock commercial opportunities at the intersection of music and gaming. Immersive online environments represent a meaningful opportunity for reaching a growing number of fans who want to use virtual communities to enjoy shared music experiences.”

VP and Global Head/Music, ROBLOX, JON VLASSOPULOS added, “SONY MUSIC has been a fantastic partner and I am pleased to deepen and lengthen our relationship. They truly understand the massive opportunity that the metaverse presents for their artists and we are committed to helping them unlock new creative and commercial opportunities on ROBLOX. We are just scratching the surface of what ROBLOX can deliver to the music industry and to music fans around the world.”

« see more Net News