Mylldyke, Brooks & Tyler-N-Todd Inducted Into NBA Hall Of Fame

The NEBRASKA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION will induct three new members on AUGUST 10th in LA VISTA, during the 86th Annual NBA Convention. Those being honored are the late radio and TV vet BILL MILLDYKE, best known for his distinguished career with ABC NEWS; SHARON BEHL BROOKS, who turned her professional broadcasting career into educating future broadcasters at HASTINGS; and TODD BRANDT and MIKE TYLER of TODD-N-TYler, who have dominated OMAHA morning radio for over 26 years.

