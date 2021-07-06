Emy Joe and Keith Bilbrey (Photo: 2911 Media)

A benefit concert has been organized for TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAMER and former GRAND OLE OPRY announcer KEITH BILBREY and his wife, EMY JOE, who lost their WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN home in a fire last month. "COMING HOME: REBUILDING THE BILBREYS" will be livestreamed on THURSDAY, JULY 15th at 7:30p (CT) on COUNTRY ROAD TV from TBN personality Gov. MIKE HUCKABEE's studio. All proceeds raised will go to assist the couple in rebuilding their lives. BILBREY is currently an announcer for HUCKABEE's show on TRINITY BROADCAST NETWORK, as well as for "LARRY'S COUNTRY DINER" on RFD-TV.

The stream will be hosted by HUCKABEE and "LARRY’s COUNTRY DINER’s" LARRY BLACK, and will feature artists from several eras in Country music, including: LEE GREENWOOD, T.G. SHEPPARD, KELLY LANG, JOHNNY LEE, MARK WILLS, JEANNIE SEELY, BILL ANDERSON, THE ISAACS, CHONDA PIERCE, MOE BANDY, GENE WATSON, DEBORAH ALLEN, THE GATLINS: LARRY, STEVE and RUDY and JOHN BERRY, among others.

"KEITH BILBREY has countless friends and no enemies," said HUCKABEE. "He’s been a friend, colleague, and confidant to the biggest names in entertainment as well as to the folks who swept the floors and opened the doors of the fabled GRAND OLE OPRY, where he served as announcer for 35 years. When the historic home in which he and his beloved EMY JOE lived burned to the ground, the common question among those who love him has been, 'What can we do to help KEITH?' That was the genesis of ‘COMING HOME: REBUILDING THE BILBREYS.’”

To make a donation, please visit here. To watch the stream, visit countryroadtv.com.

