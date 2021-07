Bella Rose Marks

AUDACY Sports WIP (94 WIP)/PHILADELPHIA's JON MARKS of the MARKS and REESE SHOW and his wife welcomed baby girl number three this morning at 8:53a (ET). BELLA ROSE MARKS weighed in at 8 lbs. 9 oz. Both mom and baby are doing well.

Congratulations from the ALL ACCESS family.

