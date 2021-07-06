-
In This Week's 'Women To Watch' Column In All Access; Charese Fruge Talks Moving Across The Country And Dayparts With New WLTJ (Q92.9)/Pittsburgh Morning Host Monica Salazar
In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to newly-minted WLTJ (Q92.9)/PITTSBURGH morning host MONICA SALAZAR.
SALAZAR is less than a month into her new gig and a first-time morning driver. Discussing the transition, she said, “I did afternoons at my last gig and was a big night-owl so it’s definitely a change of pace for me that involves a lot of show prep and an early bedtime! I’m still unpacking and settling into my new place but I do plan on getting out and seeing the ‘Burgh so I can have more relatable experiences with listeners.”
Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on a woman who's making a difference in one of our associated businesses.