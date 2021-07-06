Charese Fruge, Monica Salazar

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to newly-minted WLTJ (Q92.9)/PITTSBURGH morning host MONICA SALAZAR.

SALAZAR is less than a month into her new gig and a first-time morning driver. Discussing the transition, she said, “I did afternoons at my last gig and was a big night-owl so it’s definitely a change of pace for me that involves a lot of show prep and an early bedtime! I’m still unpacking and settling into my new place but I do plan on getting out and seeing the ‘Burgh so I can have more relatable experiences with listeners.”

