MAX MEDIA Country WGH-FM (97.3 THE EAGLE)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH, VA has hired ANNALIESE LEMIEUX-KAPLAN to co-host "The Eagle Morning Show" with CASH WARREN, beginning on MONDAY, JULY 19th. LEMIEUX-KAPLAN recently held the MD and morning co-host positions at SAGA COMMUNICATIONS AC WQMZ/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA.

At THE EAGLE, she succeeds CARLY QUINN, who departed last month (NET NEWS 6/2).

“I knew immediately that ANNALIESE was perfect for the show the first time we spoke,” said MAX MEDIA VP/Operations and Programming EDDIE HASKELL. “She is a natural on the air, is amazingly social media savvy, and understands and reflects the values of the female Country audience.”

“It is such an honor to be moving up to a Top 50 market and entering the amazing world of Country radio,” remarked LEMIEUX-KAPLAN. “I want to thank my incredible radio mentors for their support during my job search. EDDIE, CASH and the MAX MEDIA team - I’m ready to win. VIRGINIA is for radio lovers!”

