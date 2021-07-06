Bowers

ASH BOWERS recently stepped down quietly from his position as President of RECORDS NASHVILLE in order to shift his focus fully back to his roles as a producer, songwriter and principal of publishing and management company WIDE OPEN MUSIC, ALL ACCESS has learned. RECORDS NASHVILLE, the MUSIC CITY division of the joint venture music company of veteran executive BARRY WEISS and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, is looking to fill his former position.

BOWERS joined RECORDS NASHVILLE in SEPTEMBER of 2002 (NET NEWS 9/21/20), his first position as a label executive. He is co-founder of NASHVILLE-based WIDE OPEN MUSIC, and a former STONEY CREEK RECORDS recording artist. WIDE OPEN MUSIC was sold to ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP earlier this year (NET NEWS 2/19). Its roster includes Country artists MATT STELL, JIMMIE ALLEN, GEORGE BIRGE, CHRIS BANDI and CHASE MARTIN.

« see more Net News