RED APPLE MEDIA News/Talk/Sports WABC/NEW YORK will launch a new variety entertainment program with TONY-nominated artist CONSTANTINE MAROULIS, according to Chairman/CEO JOHN CATSIMATIDIS. "The CONSTANTIN MAROULIS Show - Cuz SATURDAY Night Rocks!" will air SATURDAYS from 5p-6p (ET), beginning JULY 10th. MAROULIS will also join the station as Entertainment Reporter.

MAROULIS, a native NEW YORKER, first came into the public eye as an "AMERICAN Idol" finalist. He has been nominated for a TONY award for his work on BROADWAY.

Said MAROULIS, “I will be bringing the high energy and music that fans enjoyed from my 'AMERICAN Idol' performances and starring roles on BROADWAY.What will be new for fans are my interviews. I look forward to having artists on my show and sharing behind the scenes stories with the audience while I spin amazing songs.”

On MONDAYS and FRIDAYS, MAROULIS' Entertainment Reports will be heard on "BERNIE & SID In The Morning," and on FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS, he will deliver a weekend-focused segment, "Pop Rocks 60"

Said RED APPLE MEDIA INC. and 77 WAB CEO CATSIMATIDIS, “CONSTANTINE is an immense talent both as a performer and storyteller. 77 WABC has worked with him on several specials and charity events, so we are sure 'The CONSTANTINE MAROULIS Show -- Cuz SATURDAY Night Rocks!' will be a homerun with audiences in NEW YORK and around the world. We look forward to sharing this new show and his other contributions to our schedule all week long.”

Added MAROULIS, “JOHN has made wonderful changes to 77 WABC, both in programming and technological abilities since he bought the station. The new Studio 77 multimedia broadcast space he built is out of this world. I can’t wait to grip the mic, roll cameras, and get going!”

