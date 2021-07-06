iHeartMedia

iHEARTMEDIA NASHVILLE will hold the 20th annual MUSIC CITY BREWER'S FESTIVAL on SATURDAY, JULY 31st, from 5-9p (CT). at the MUSIC CITY WALK OF FAME PARK. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the NASHVILLE HUMANE ASSOCIATION, an organization committed to finding responsible homes, controlling pet overpopulation and promoting the humane treatment of animals in the community.

iHEARTMEDIA NASHVILLE stations will promote the event on-air, on the stations’ websites and via social media, encouraging listeners to come enjoy beer tastings while helping animals in the community. On-air personalities will be on-site hosting the event.

Entertainment will include live music throughout the event from DJ HADEN CARPENTER and DJ ROD YOUREE. The event will also feature a large interactive games zone provided by NASHVILLE SPORTS LEAGUE and a photo booth provided by LONE RIVER RANCH WATER company.

The NASHVILLE HUMANE ASSOCIATION will have several dogs at the FESTIVAL available for adoption. Listeners interested in volunteering for the event as well as other programs can do so here.

The FESTIVAL will feature more than 40 breweries. Admission includes a souvenir pint glass to sample local, regional, national and import breweries in the world. iHEARTMEDIA has five stations in NASHVILLE.

