Beth Appleton (Photo: Renee Novytarger)

JAXSTA, the dedicated database of official music credits, appointed BETH APPLETON as Chief Marketing Officer. APPLETON, who will develop and drive the company's ongoing marketing strategy as it returns to a paid service on JULY 27tH, will be based in the company’s SYDNEY headquarters beginning JULY 12th.

JAXSTA CEO/co-founder JACQUI LOUIZ SCHOORL commented, “I am so pleased to share that BETH APPLETON will be joining JAXSTA! Her expertise coupled with her understanding of the changing nature of our industry is invaluable, and we’re fortunate to have her joining our team. BETH’s extensive experience and tenure within the industry truly speaks for itself. Her reach and impact is demonstrated through her work with global stars such as ED SHEERAN, BRUNO MARS and MICHAEL BUBLE, and local AUSTRALIAN talent, including THELMA PLUM, MORGAN EVANS and JACK GRAY. We are beyond thrilled to welcome BETH to our team as we enter this exciting growth phase of the company.”

Stated APPLETON, “I am a firm believer in teamwork, and every song is the beautiful outcome of creative teamwork. JAXSTA uses official sources to credit all those involved in the creation of music, a critical mission in our ever more complex musical landscape. By showcasing all musical creatives and delivering complete and verified data, JAXSTA is creating opportunities for talent in all areas of music. I am so excited and proud to be joining JAXSTA as CMO as we work together to facilitate incredible possibilities for our global music community.”

Prior to joining JAXSTA, APPLETON served as GM/SVP Marketing AUSTRALASIA at WARNER MUSIC AUSTRALIA (2018-2021). With more than 25 years’ experience in the music industry, APPLETON’s previous roles include SVP/Global Marketing at WARNER MUSIC GROUP in the UK (2014-2018); Director of Marketing WARNER MUSIC AUSTRALIA (2011-2013); Director of Digital at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP in the UK (2007-2010); and Head of Digital and Business Development at V2 MUSIC in the UK (2003-2007).

