J. Cole And FINNEAS Join The Lineup

iHEARTMEDIA has added J. COLE and FINNEAS to the lineup for the 2021 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th and SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th at LAS VEGAS’ T-MOBILE ARENA.

This year, the two-day event will be hosted by RYAN SEACREST and will feature performances by BILLIE EILISH, CHEAP TRICK, COLDPLAY, DUA LIPA, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, J. COLE, JOURNEY, KHALID, LIL BABY, MAROON 5, NELLY, SAM HUNT, WEEZER, FINNEAS and more.

The Daytime Stage artists include DABABY, OLIVIA RODRIGO, THE KID LAROI, SAWEETIE, ALL TIME LOW, 24KGOLDN, RUSSELL DICKERSON, YUNGBLUD, GABBY BARRETT, TATE MCRAE, CONAN GRAY, ADDISON RAE and more on SEPTEMBER 18th at AREA15 in LAS VEGAS.

