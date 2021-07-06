Spears (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

On the heels of YESTERDAY's news (NET NEWS 7/6) that longtime BRITNEY SPEARS manager LARRY RUDOLPH had resigned as more controversy swirls over the pop singer’s restrictive conservatorship, comes word that SAMUEL D. INGHAM, a court-appointed attorney who has represented SPEARS during her almost 13-year conservatorship, has submitted a petition to resign from his position, according to a court filing obtained and dated TUESDAY by CNN.

CNN notes, "In the filing, INGHAM stated that the resignation would be effective upon the designation of new court-appointed counsel for SPEARS. INGHAM was first appointed by the LOS ANGELES COUNTY Superior Court to represent the singer in her conservatorship when it began in 2008."

« see more Net News