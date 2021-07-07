Adds Multi-Platform Journalists

AUDACY has launched, "a multiplatform transformation for its news brands," that will allow the company to offer more original digital news content as well as in-depth reporting to complement breaking news broadcast coverage.

As part of the transformation, AUDACY will launch a new centralized digital team dedicated to news and add over 50 journalists in eight of its newsrooms across the country.

“The past year has underscored the crucial role of journalism and the demand for trusted quality content has never been higher,” said EVP/Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO. “AUDACY’s local news brands have been delivering on-demand news and information for decades and are now poised to build on that foundation. While other news organizations are downsizing, this further investment will allow us to leverage the credibility of our news brands to expand our reach and engagement while continuing to deliver the premier coverage our audience is accustomed to and relies on.”

The multiplatform transformation will also see the launch of original longform podcasts from local news brands.

« see more Net News