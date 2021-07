Jake

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING's recently launched W241AD/WQLQ-HD3 (NEW COUNTRY 96.1 THE TON)/SOUTH BEND, IN (NET NEWS 6/28) has added GREG JAKE for voice imaging duties. JAKE is represented for station imaging and branding by HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP.

For more information on JAKE, visit GregJakeGibbins.com.

