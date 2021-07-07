ATLive Returns November 5th & 6th

AMB SPORTS and ENTERTAINMENT (AMBSE) announced its second annual ATLive lineup, featuring iconic artists from both Country and Rock on back-to-back nightS at MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM in ATLANTA. The FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th lineup features performances by GEORGE STRAIT, ERIC CHURCH and CAITLYN SMITH. The SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6th lineup features METALLICA, CAGE THE ELEPHANT and GRETA VAN FLEET.

“We are thrilled to be bringing ATLive back with an incredible lineup of artists,” said TIM ZULAWSKI, AMBSE's SVP/Chief Revenue Officer. “From the beginning, our goal was to create a concert series that would become the must-see event for ATLANTA. In our first year, we delivered a world-class experience for fans from across the world and we are excited to create that same experience again while giving back to our communities and those in need.”

ATLive, a multi-genre concert series developed by AMBSE, also provides the opportunity to give back through purpose-driven philanthropic initiatives, aligning with the organization’s core values. This year, AMBSE is partnering with STRAIT and his longstanding partners at the MILITARY WARRIORS SUPPORT FOUNDATION, as well as METALLICA’s ALL WITIHIN MY HANDS nonprofit, to donate a portion of the proceeds from ATLive to providing housing for wounded veterans and feeding the hungry.

Tickets for each night will go on-sale FRIDAY, JULY 16th at 10a (ET) via TICKETMASTER. To learn more about the two-night event, visit mercedesbenzstadium.com/concert-series.

