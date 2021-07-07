2021 Scholarship Winners

LIVE NATION, in partnership with the MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION, has awarded five outstanding college students who are pursuing music industry careers scholarships totaling $45,000. The recipients are, HOLLY GRACE JAMILI, NEW YORK UNIVERSITY, Recorded Music major and minor in Entertainment, Media, & Technology; TANDREA HAWKINS, COLUMBIA COLLEGE CHICAGO, Music Business major and Hip Hop studies minor; JALEN HOLLOWAY, QUEENS UNIVERSITY OF CHARLOTTE, Arts Leadership and Administration major and Music minor; KAYLA ERHARDT, BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC, Music Business major and Marketing minor; and WILL KEEBLER, MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY-MANKATO.

“LIVE NATION is committed to supporting the future of live entertainment through our unique scholarship program,” said LIVE NATION CONCERTS COO MARK CAMPANA. “We are dedicated to amplifying voices and providing opportunities for the next generation as we return to life and beyond.”

HOLLY GRACE JAMILI, a 20-year-old junior from LOS ANGELES, received the $10,000 STEVEN J. FINKEL Service Excellence Scholarship. The scholarship was established to award students passionate about improving the live music experience of fans and artists.

“This scholarship is a representation of the support I have received from family, friends, advisors, teachers, and every colleague I have met during my internships that have helped me come this far academically and professionally,” said JAMILI. “The STEVEN J. FINKEL Service Excellence Scholarship reassures me that I have the potential to leave an impact on the future of the music industry.”

TANDREA HAWKINS, a 20-year old senior from CHICAGO, received the $10,000 TIFFANY GREEN Operator Scholarship that was established by LIVE NATION to support women pursuing careers in live entertainment.

“Receiving this scholarship lets me know that there are people who believe in me and my plans for the music industry,” said HAWKINS. “It means that I have more of a responsibility to continue doing my very best in executing my vision, and I cannot wait to see what I am able to make of it!”

JALEN HOLLOWAY, a 21-year-old junior from SUMMERVILLE, SC received the $10,000 Live Nation Scholarship. This scholarship supports students pursuing careers in the five core areas of LIVE NATION’s business: concert and venue promotion, sponsorship and advertising, ticketing, e-commerce, and artist management.

“This scholarship means everything to me,” said HOLLOWAY. “It will greatly assist me by alleviating my financial burden, allowing me to focus on aligning my passion, knowledge, and understanding of music to elevate me into my future career.”

KAYLA ERHARDT, 20-year-old sophomore from LAS VEGAS received the $10,000 DAVID E. BALLARD Scholarship funded by the LIVING LEGACY FOUNDATION. This scholarship supports youth who have experienced homelessness and/or been part of the foster care system and are pursuing a career in live entertainment.

“My entire life I had believed that I couldn't pursue certain goals or have the same opportunities as others due to a lack of financial support and home stability,” said ERHARDT. “Receiving this scholarship has changed my perspective in the overall pursuit of my goals. I hope that others who feel that they are in the same position as I once was, are able to look at my accomplishment as something they are capable of achieving as well.”

WILL KEEBLER, a 21-year-old junior from BROOKLYN PARK, MN received the $5,000 AFFINITY PLUS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Scholarship, a dedicated award from MINNESOTA-based AFFINITY PLUS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, which is designated for a MINNESOTA college student pursuing a career related to the music industry.

“This scholarship reaffirms my decision to pursue an education and career in the music industry,” said KEEBLER. “Going into a career in music often comes with uncertainty, but being selected for this scholarship boosts my confidence that I am on the right path towards a successful music industry career.

Scholarship selections were made by an influential panel of executives and thought leaders across the entertainment, civic and corporate sectors. Reviewers included leading experts from companies and organizations across the country, including LIVE NATION, EPIDEMIC SOUND, JENEX ENTERTAINMENT, CITY NATIONAL BANK, DISCOVER FINANCIAL SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT, EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. and the AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s esteemed scholarship award recipients and support their career journeys in the music industry,” said MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION Exec. Dir. NURIT SIEGEL SMITH. “Together, with our partners, we aim to transform young lives by breaking barriers of gender, poverty, and race into the industry and bridging them to pathways of success.”

« see more Net News